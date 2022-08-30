Ek Villain Returns OTT release: When, where to watch John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria's film

Ek Villain Returns/File photo

Released on July 29, the suspense action-thriller Ek Villain Returns featured John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the leading roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience who appreciated the film for its intriguing twists and turns and unpredictable plot.

For those who missed watching Ek Villain Returns in theatres, the Mohit Suri directorial will be streaming on Netflix India from September 9 onwards. The OTT giant made the announcement on its social media handles on Tuesday, August 30, as it wrote, "2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix."

Ek Villain Returns is the spiritual sequel of Mohit's 2014 suspense thriller, Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor as the two lovers whose lives are devastated when the villain Riteish Deshmukh murders Shraddha's character. The film was an unofficial remake of the Korean thriller I Saw The Devil.

2x the action, 2x the thrill.#EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DDM9kElmPn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2022

The 2022 film is the second time Disha and Arjun collaborated with director Mohit Suri after Malang and Half Girlfriend respectively. Apart from the Ek Villain franchise, Mohit Suri has helmed films like Murder 2, Malang, Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Half Girlfriend, and Aashiqui 2 among others.

Except for John, the other three stars of the film namely Arjun, Tara, and Disha visited the iconic single-screen Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31 celebrating the film's success. The actors, all dressed in black, flaunted the Housefull board and greeted their fans.

The soundtrack of Ek Villain Returns featured the reprised version of the superhit track Galliyan, which was a major factor in the 2014 film succeeding at the box office. Apart from the four main leads, the action thriller also stars J. D. Chakravarthy, Karishma Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, and Kaizaad Kotwal among others.