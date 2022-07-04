Ek Villain Returns: Galliyan Returns sees blazing chemistry between John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria

Galliyan Returns/YouTube screengrabs

Released in 2014, Ek Villain featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles with Riteish Deshmukh playing the 'villain' in their lives. The Mohit Suri directorial proved to be a box office success and one of the main reasons behind the same was the its brilliant soundtrack, especially the song Galliyan.

With the sequel Ek Villain Returns set to release on July 29, the makers released the first song from its soundtrack titled Galliyan Returns on Monday, July 4, and it is the reprised, much darker version of the original track. It is the same team of the singer-composer Ankit Tiwari and the lyricist Manoj Muntashir that have recreated the track.

The song features sizzling chemistry between the two pairs of its leads - John Abraham and Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. With the teaser, trailer, and the first song, the makers need to be credited for maintaining the suspense on who's the real villain in Ek Villain Returns among John, Arjun, Disha, and Tara.

Galliyan has undoubtedly been the soul of the franchise and with Ek Villain Returns being darker than the original, the makers only deemed it fit to give Galliyan a brand new and almost bone-chilling feel. The launch of Galliyan Returns has only upped the ante on the euphoria of this action-thriller franchise making a comeback after eight years.



The 2014 film's soundtrack featured other amazing songs too such as Banjaara, Awari, and Hamdard, and thus, people have sky-rocketing expectations from the Ek Villain Returns album too. After the release of the first song Galliyan Returns, the audience is keenly awaiting to hear other songs in the album.