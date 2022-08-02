Ek Villain Returns box office collections day 4: John Abraham, Disha Patani's film mints 26.5 crore

Credit: File photo

Ek Villain Returns, featuring Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria has been doing good at the box office, despite receiving negative reviews. However, on Monday, there was a drop in box office numbers as the film collected Rs 3 crore on its 4th day. On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor's film earned Rs 9 crore.

Trade expert TaranAdarsh wrote, "#EkVillainReturns Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.56 cr. #India biz." One of the social media users commented, "End of era of bollywoof." The second one said, "39 cr total budget hai a hi 13 cr ka collection hi nahi hua I think this movie will be a flop or below average." The third person replied, "aur ye log house full ka board leke ghum rahe hai."

In Ek Villain Returns, Disha has shed all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town. Recently at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed. "Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." "I went to Rohit, I'm like his sister, and I requested him. Like a good brother he is, he gave it back. It is one such script that whoever listens to it will not say no to it. This script has not been made in any language, anywhere," she said.