Ek Villain Returns box office collections day 3: John Abraham, Disha Patani's film mints 22 crore

Ek Villain Returns has managed to earn Rs 22 crore at the box office within 3 days. The film which features Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in lead roles, was released on Friday, July 29.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Ek Villain Returns collected Rs 8. 35 crores on its 3rd day. The shows are house full and the film is doing great at the box office. On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria starter collected Rs 7.5 crores at the box office.

In Ek Villain Returns, Disha has shed all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town. Recently at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed. "Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." "I went to Rohit, I'm like his sister, and I requested him. Like a good brother he is, he gave it back. It is one such script that whoever listens to it will not say no to it. This script has not been made in any language, anywhere," she said.