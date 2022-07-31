Ek Villain Returns box office collections day 2: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's revenge drama earns Rs 7.25 crore

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria's revenge drama has found its audience, and the film has seen sustainable growth at the box office. The early estimates of Saturday collection are in the range of Rs 7-7.25 crores at the box office.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel has shared his inputs about the Saturday collections and he tweeted, "#ArjunKapoor should do more mass oriented films hereafter as he is getting good response & found acceptance for his massy role in #EkVillainReturns...Film records no drop on Saturday, early estimate suggests 7-7.25 cr on its Day-2."

#ArjunKapoor should do more mass oriented films hereafter as he is getting good response & found acceptance for his massy role in #EkVillainReturns ..



Film records no drop on Saturday, early estimate suggests 7-7.25 cr on its Day-2 .. @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/mctYNno06o July 30, 2022

In Ek Villain Returns, Disha has shed all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town. Recently at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed. "Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." "I went to Rohit, I'm like his sister, and I requested him. Like a good brother he is, he gave it back. It is one such script that whoever listens to it will not say no to it. This script has not been made in any language, anywhere," she said.