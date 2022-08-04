Headlines

Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passes away

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 6: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's film earns Rs 48.5 crore

Ek Villain Returns box office collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has collected Rs 48.5 crore at the global box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the leading roles, Ek Villain Returns has turned out to be a successful venture for its producers Balaji Telefilms and T-Series as the Mohit Suri directorial continues to surprise trade pundits with its continuously growing collections.

The film has inched closer to Rs 50 crore at the global box office as Balaji Motion Pictures shared the official figures on its Instagram account stating that the suspense action thriller has earned Rs 48.5 crore worldwide. Sharing the announcement, the Ekta Kapoor-led production house wrote, "The villains are rocking the box office with their performances, crossing a collection of 48.5 crores worldwide."

Released on July 29, the action thriller is the spiritual sequel to the thriller Ek Villain directed by Mohit Suri himself and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles with Riteish Deshmukh playing the 'villain' in their lives. The 2014 film had collected over Rs 150 crore at the global box office.

It seems that the trailer and the soundtrack of Ek Villain Returns have led to its box office success. The makers did a splendid job with an interesting trailer that left the audience guessing about the antagonist and it has resulted in the public thronging to theatres to know the real villain.

Except for John, the three stars of Ek Villain Returns namely Arjun, Tara, and Disha visited the iconic single-screen Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31 celebrating the film's success. The actors, all dressed in black, flaunted the Housefull board and greeted their fans.

READ | Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria celebrate film's success among fans with housefull board

Apart from Ek Villain and Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri has helmed films like Murder 2, Malang, Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Half Girlfriend, and Aashiqui 2 among others.

