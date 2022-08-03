Search icon
Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 5: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's actioner earns Rs 28 crore

Ek Villain Returns box office collection: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria's film is minting better than previous big films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 5: Mohit Suri's suspense-thriller starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria has fared better than previous biggies of Bollywood. Till now the film has earned Rs 28.46 crores. 

Yesterday, Taran Adarsh posted the day 4 collection and stated that the film has earned Rs 26.46 crores till Monday. Later, KRK posted the Tuesday figures and asserted that the film has earned Rs 1.90 crore. This means the 5-day total box office collections stand at Rs 28.46 crores

Here are the tweets

Trade experts do believe that EVR is performing better than expected, and it's a remarkable feat in such a crucial phase of Bollywood. Sumit Kadel wrote on his Twitter, "#EkVillainReturns with a LT (lifetime total) of Rs 40 cr+  would be an avg affair but certainly it has turned tables for #ArjunKapoor as an actor. #EVR will do 2-3 times more LT biz than films like Anek, Jayeshbhai, Jersey, Attack etc which were led by big stars. This is no small feat this year." 

Here's the tweet

In Ek Villain Returns, Disha has shed all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town. Recently at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all." 

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed. "Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." Ek Villain Returns was released in cinemas on July 29. 

