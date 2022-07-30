Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 1: John Abraham, Disha Patani's film earns Rs 6.50 crore

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 1: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starter has brought a sigh of relief at the box office with their film. As per the trade experts, Ek Villain Returns earned Rs 6:50 crore on its first day.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel has shared the update of the film and stated that the film is doing good at mass cenetres. He wrote, "As expected #EkVillainReturns is doing good amongst the masses .. Film is registering solid occupancy in single screens in B & C centers.. Opening day figure would be in the range of 6-7 cr nett & if night shows goes strong then even 8 cr is a possibility.." In another tweet, Sumit added that film has got a better response than last week's major disappointment Shamshera. Sumit wrote, "Interestingly in my show #EkVillainReturns had better occupancy than #Shamshera .. Audience are very unpredictable nowdays post pandemic.. Overall EVR has taken a decent opening at the box office."

Here's the tweet

As expected #EkVillainReturns is doing good amongst the masses .. Film is registering solid occupancy in single screens in B & C centers.. Opening day figure would be in the range of 6-7 cr nett & if night shows goes strong then even 8 cr is a possibility.. @arjunk26 July 29, 2022

Interestingly in my show #EkVillainReturns had better occupancy than #Shamshera .. Audience are very unpredictable nowdays post pandemic.. Overall EVR has taken a decent opening at the box office.. July 29, 2022

The film has been promoted on a major scale, and Arjun Kapoor headlined the promotions with Tara Sutaria. Arjun Kapoor is one of the paps’ favourite actors, they often click him. In a recent video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, concerned Arjun can be heard telling the paps to move towards the side so that they don’t get injured. He also said ‘hamara naam kharab hota hai' when anyone from the media gets injured. The clip went viral in no time, netizens started praising the actor for his down-to-earth nature.

Sharing the video, Viral wrote, “Arjun Kapoor is a very sensitive and caring person that's why he takes good care of everyone.” One of the social media users wrote, “Yeah ladka Suru se hi Achha hai.” The second one mentioned, “Yes Arjun sir is the most humble personality.”Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri.