'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria wrap up filming with director Mohit Suri

The cast of 'Ek Villain Returns,' Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, calls it a wrap with director Mohit Suri. The upcoming thriller is one of the most anticipated films, and the team has completed the last leg of the shoot. Ek Villain Returns is aimed for a grand Eid release on 8th July 2022.

Film producer Ekta Kapoor said that 'Ek Villain' is Balaji’s most special flagship franchise, and 'Ek Villain Returns’ will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Kapoor added that the idea is to make it a bigger and wilder film than its first instalment.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mohit Suri added that 'Ek Villain Returns is his dream project, and it has been an incredible journey since day one. He further added that as they wrap the shoot, he cannot wait to start post-production and have the audience watch the final product. Mohit asserted that he had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."

Previously, Disha Patani shared her excitement about finishing the film on her social media. The actress shared the last day picture from her shoot on her Instagram stories, and confirmed it by saying 'it's a wrap.'

The second instalment of the 2014 action-romantic series titled 'Ek Villain Returns' went on floors last year in February. 'Ek Villain Returns' has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since it has been announced. The film, which is helmed by Mohit Suri, is a spiritual successor to the 2014 blockbuster - 'Ek Villain', which was both a critical and commercial success.

'Ek Villain Returns' has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on 8th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.