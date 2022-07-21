Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor sells his 4BHK Mumbai apartment for Rs 16 crore

Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

The highly awaited film Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor along with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in the key roles is currently getting ready for release.

According to a recent report, Arjun recently purchased a 4BHK flat in Mumbai that was closer to his girlfriend Malaika Arora's house and now has sold it. According to Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor received 16 crore when he sold his Bandra West apartment in the 81 Aureate building. The 4,364 square foot apartment is located on the 19th floor of the KC Marg building. According to papers received by this publication through Indextap.com, the sale document was recorded on May 19. Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Arjun, signed the purchase agreement. According to reports, the apartment was sold to a particular Bhoir family (Shankar and Satyen Bhoir), who will also have access to three on-site parking spaces.



For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun donned similar outfits for a Mumbai event and totally set couple goals.

Malaika was dressed in a Ralph and Russo luxury brand aqua-blue pantsuit with sequins. The diva wore a satin top which was sequin-covered. The flared pants and bow-detailed top gave the outfit a little additional oomph.

Malaika kept her accessories to a pair of big earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle. She used a lot of mascara, brilliant blue eyeliner, blazing highlighter, a little blush, and lipstick for her makeup.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked very dashing in an Armani blue two-piece suit. He wore it with black boots and a clean white shirt.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, The movie is seen as the spiritual successor to the Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starring 2014 movie Ek Villain. Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are producing it under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series labels. Mohit Suri is the film's writer and director.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer. In Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey, the actor will also appear with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.\