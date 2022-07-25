Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor asks paps to be safe, says 'hamara naam kharab hota hai'

Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham, is busy promoting the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the paps’ favourite actors, they often click him. In a recent video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, concerned Arjun can be heard telling the paps to move towards the side so that they don’t get injured. He also said ‘hamara naam kharab hota hai' when anyone from the media gets injured. The clip went viral in no time, netizens started praising the actor for his down-to-earth nature.

Sharing the video, Viral wrote, “Arjun Kapoor is a very sensitive and caring person that's why he takes good care of everyone.” One of the social media users wrote, “Yeah ladka Suru se hi Achha hai.” The second one mentioned, “Yes Arjun sir is the most humble personality.”

Meanwhile, there are people who targeted the actor for saying ‘humara naam khraab hota hai.’ One of them wrote, “What does he mean by naam kharab hota hai? Accha kab huaaa.” Another said, “It's all about "humara naam kharab nahi hona chaiye". Care gayi tel lene.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was asked about Ranveer’s pictures going viral at a promotional event for his upcoming film Ek Villian Returns. The actor gave a befitting reply to those who are trolling Ranveer. He said, “The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer singh kabhi kisi cheez ko karte hain without being himself.”

As per Times of India report, He added, “when he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that.”

While talking about the trolls, he said, “Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye. And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also.”