BOLLYWOOD

'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

Govinda recently opened up about the limited scope of work in a competitive film industry, and also acknowledged fans' love for making him a star.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Govinda was once considered a big superstar in the 1990s. There were rumours that at one time he had signed over 70 films. He gave back-to-back blockbusters in comedy and was even called a threat to the biggest of superstars. As years pass by, Govinda gradually withered away, and in these days, he's been referred to in memes. It's sad to see a talent like Govinda reduced to only jokes. Recently, Govinda celebrated his 62nd birthday, and he was even spotted at an event, delivering an emotional speech about how the audience keeps an actor alive, even when they're out of work. 

'Ek picture nahi milti hai': Govinda

In a now-viral video, Govinda, seemingly appearing in an event, took the centrestage, and confessed that there is no work, and a reason why an actor remains alive and relevant is because of the love of their fans. He said, "Ek picture nahi milti hai. Aadmi hero hi nahi ho pata kabhi. Aapki kripa rahi ki mujh jaisa anpadh, hero se nikal ke Hero No 1 ho gaya." The attendees applauded Govinda, and he affirmed that he has not given up yet, hinting at his comeback. The Raja Babu actor further added, "Main sab youngesters se kehta hu ki jo bhagya mein likha hai woh aapko milega, lekin bhagya se zyada aapko chaiye toh apne maa-baap ki sewa kijiye." 

Netizens' reactions to Govinda's comeback

The video went viral in no time, and netizens expressed their wish to see Govinda back in action. "At the age of retirement, he still has a hunger for hard work," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Koi kuch bhi kahe mujhe fark nahi padta.... Govinda Hero No. 1 hai or hamesha rahenge. My all-time favourite, world's best multi-talented actor." On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
