'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Box Office: Sonam Kapoor's film shows 40.91% growth, mints Rs 7.95 crore in 2 days

Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla starrer hatke love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has recorded a rise in its box office collections on day two of its release. The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial, which hit the theatres this Friday has recorded a growth of 40.91% on Saturday. the box office collections of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga now stand at Rs 7.95 crore in two days of its release.

The film that opened to Rs 3.30 crore on Friday, has managed to rake in Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday. Most of the upward trend in its collections was recorded in the metro cities and urban centres,

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the Box Office figures of the film. He tweeted, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-Ã -vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: â‚¹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL"

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been lauded by the critics for it being a brave attempt at bringing to forefront a same-sex love story in the commercial cinema space. The film is slowing gathering a positive word of mouth from the audience. The collections on Sunday as well as the weekdays will be quite crucial. Watch this space...