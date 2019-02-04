Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office: Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer mints Rs 13.53 crore in opening weekend

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer recent release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has managed to put up a decent total in its opening weekend. The film, that also stars Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla has managed to rake in a total of Rs 13.53 crore at the box office in three days of its release.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened to positive reviews and gathered a good word of mouth over the weekend. The film has been witnessing slow but steady rise in its numbers in the first three days of its release.

The movie that opened to Rs 3.30 crore on Friday, has raked in Rs 5.58 crore on Sunday, i.e. day three. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the box office numbers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Here's the full box office breakdown of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:

Friday: Rs 3.30 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.65 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.58 crore

Total Box Office Collections: Rs 13.53 crore

Adarsh wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: â‚¹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL"

The film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar brings to light a same-sex love story - a topic not much explored in mainstream commercial Hindi cinema. South actress Regina Cassandra plays Sonam Kapoor's love interest in the film while Anil Kapoor plays her on screen father too. The film has picked up in urban centres but it remains to be seen how it will fair in the weekdays.