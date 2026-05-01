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Ek Din movie review: The only good thing about Aamir Khan-produced film is Sai Pallavi's simplicity, earnest performance, subdued by poor writing

Despite a decent attempt and earnest performances, Ek Din disappoints. The big names of Aamir Khan, Sai Pallavi, and Junaid Khan do build up huge expectations, but sadly, the movie gets buried beneath them.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ek Din movie review: The only good thing about Aamir Khan-produced film is Sai Pallavi's simplicity, earnest performance, subdued by poor writing
A poster of Ek Din (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Sunil Pandey

Star cast: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan, Kunal Kapoor

Runtime: 2hr 5mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2.5 stars 

Ek Din synopsis

Dinesh Kumar Srivastava, aka Dino (Junaid), a nerdy, pakau, introvert IT guy, secretly falls in love with Meera Ranganathan (Sai) from his office. Meera is in love with her boss, Nakul Bhasin (Kunal Kapoor), and never notices Dino. During an office trip to Japan, faith brings Meera and Dino together. She survives an accident, but suffers from Transient Global Amnesia. Meera has no memory of the past few years. Will Dino win Meera's heart? Will she accept his love and remember him later? These questions make the Ek Din interesting, but not engaging enough to hold your attention or move you emotionally. 

Ek Din: A fresh take on romance?

Romantic dramas can act as a fresh breeze, diverting you from your stressed life, and transcending into a different world, filled with hope, aspiration, and desire to be loved. Ek Din also provides the much-needed break, or arguably the change, after action-packed Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the uncertainty of narrative, lack of character development, and the unexplored aspects of the romance between Dino and Meera leave you unsatisfied. The best thing about Ek Din is Sai Pallavi's simplicity and her earnestness in the performance.  

Why Ek Din disappoints?

I deliberately chose not to watch the Thai original One Day (2016), to have a fresh perspective on the movie and not compare it with the original source material. Still, I felt disappointed. I wonder if I had watched the original, I would have been more disheartened. In this one, there was ample scope for establishing the romance between these two, which was left untouched. You wish to cry with them, on their heartbreak and setbacks. You wanted to smile at them, laugh with them. But the director (Sunil Pandey) and writers (Sneha Desai, Spandan Mishra) get these emotions only on a surface level. You wish to go deeper, but then a sudden jump, and the story progresses. 

Sai Pallavi: The only saving grace among actors 

When it comes to performance, Sai Pallavi, in her Hindi debut, shines brightly. As I mentioned earlier, her simplicity and natural performance are the best takeaways from the movie. Sai emotes volume even while being silent. Her eyes do the talking, and she evokes emotions within you. Speaking about Junaid, he has shown a good improvement from Loveyapa, but there is still an awkwardness in him that gets reflected when he tries hard to say romantic lines. In a way, he channels his introvert persona well for the big screen, but he just lacks the charm of a boy-next-door. Junaid should focus more on drama, on the lines of Maharaj. Or maybe in action. I think he would be a discovery in that genre. Kunal Kapoor, in a special appearance, is functional. Kavin Dave and Pragati Mishra are decent. 

Some more shortcomings of Ek Din

It's famously said that 'first impression is last impression'. This is what hampered Ek Din, at least for me. I didn't find the trailer interesting. The film deserved a better showcase. Even the music by Ram Sampath falls flat. No song from the album gets registered, neither before the release nor after the film ends. The movie could have been a strong romantic drama, backed with emotionally-charged scenes, something like what Saiyaara or Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat cracked, but they left it unexplored. 

Overall verdict

Despite a decent attempt and earnest performances, Ek Din disappoints. The big names (Aamir Khan, Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan) do build up huge expectations, but sadly, the movie gets buried under it. Unfortunately, Ek Din will be another financial disappointment for Aamir this year. 

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