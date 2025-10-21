Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'

Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem
BOLLYWOOD
It seems like this time, Harshvardhan Rane got the support of his fans. Filmgoers who have watched his new love story are going gaga about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has finally been released, and despite facing the mega competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Deewaniyat is making waves, and fans are loving it. Several netizens have shared their reactions after watching the film, and it's nothing less than good news for the team Deewaniyat.
Harshvardhan and Sonam's dard-bhari prem kahani has been praised by the masses, with many calling it a throwback to the 90s romantic musicals. The plot, music, tension, and chemistry between the leads have been applauded by the masses. A netizen wrote, "Don’t just celebrate Diwali, live it with #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat #HarshvardhanRane & #SonamBajwa’s sizzling romance is worth every seat."
#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat #reviewis very heart touching Film. ( Rating Star 3.5 ) pic.twitter.com/FrlSjcSoc3— Vinay Uteriya (@VUteriya5981) October 21, 2025
#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat This is a good movie, I have seen it, it is a great movie, you must go and watch it.— Anand singh (@AnandSi12923397) October 21, 2025
Both the songs and the story of this film are good, you can watch it.
Good movie pic.twitter.com/hUYeglID60
MILAP ZAVERI SIR HAS CREATED HISTORY WAT A FANTASTIC MIND BLOWING FILM U WILL FORGET SANAM TERI KASAM SHAN RANDHAWA BHAI LAJAWAB ACTOR #ekdeewanekideewaniya #elvishyadav #pakistan #foryou #foryoupage @SonamBajwa @MilapZaveri @HVR_WorldWide @Shaadrandhawa pic.twitter.com/mvR4Opv2CZ— Tripurari Chaudhary (@TipsChaudhary) October 21, 2025
Another netizen wrote, "#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat is a poetic yet painful portrayal of love, loss & redemption, the kind that melts your heart. #HarshvardhanRane done well and #Sonam bajwa is beautiful & mesmerising #milindzaveri delivers old school romance. Heart touching." One of the netizens wrote, "Must watch. Ekdum kadak movie banayi hai, Milap Zaveri ne. Harshvardhan ne ek dum faadu acting ki hai. Agar aage chance mila bande ko to Bollywood me chha jayega banda. Sonam Bajwa ne ek no acting ki hai." An internet user wrote, "Milap Zaveri has created history. What a fantastic, mind-blowing film, you will forget Sanam Teri Kasam, Saiyaara. Shan Randhawa bhai lajawab actor."
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma: A dhamkedaar Diwali
Both movies are getting positive feedback from the audience. This means that both films are running with the potential of emerging as a box office winner. While Thamma is enjoying more screen time and shows, it's expected to open huge. Deewaniyat is playing in limited screens, but despite that, the film is expected to pick up momentum as the day progresses.
A detailed view of the clash, screen count, advance booking and day one collection is here. You should read and applaud the makers of Deewaniyat for taking a strong stand and facing the competition with bravery.