Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'

It seems like this time, Harshvardhan Rane got the support of his fans. Filmgoers who have watched his new love story are going gaga about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has finally been released, and despite facing the mega competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Deewaniyat is making waves, and fans are loving it. Several netizens have shared their reactions after watching the film, and it's nothing less than good news for the team Deewaniyat. 

Harshvardhan and Sonam's dard-bhari prem kahani has been praised by the masses, with many calling it a throwback to the 90s romantic musicals. The plot, music, tension, and chemistry between the leads have been applauded by the masses. A netizen wrote, "Don’t just celebrate Diwali, live it with #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat #HarshvardhanRane & #SonamBajwa’s sizzling romance is worth every seat." 

Another netizen wrote, "#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat is a poetic yet painful portrayal of love, loss & redemption, the kind that melts your heart. #HarshvardhanRane done well and #Sonam bajwa is beautiful & mesmerising #milindzaveri delivers old school romance. Heart touching." One of the netizens wrote, "Must watch. Ekdum kadak movie banayi hai, Milap Zaveri ne. Harshvardhan ne ek dum faadu acting ki hai. Agar aage chance mila bande ko to Bollywood me chha jayega banda. Sonam Bajwa ne ek no acting ki hai." An internet user wrote, "Milap Zaveri has created history. What a fantastic, mind-blowing film, you will forget Sanam Teri Kasam, Saiyaara. Shan Randhawa bhai lajawab actor."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma: A dhamkedaar Diwali

Both movies are getting positive feedback from the audience. This means that both films are running with the potential of emerging as a box office winner. While Thamma is enjoying more screen time and shows, it's expected to open huge. Deewaniyat is playing in limited screens, but despite that, the film is expected to pick up momentum as the day progresses. 

A detailed view of the clash, screen count, advance booking and day one collection is here. You should read and applaud the makers of Deewaniyat for taking a strong stand and facing the competition with bravery.  

