Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane is 'Raavan' in Sonam Bajwa's life, fans hails 'twisted' love story: 'Thamma ko takkar degi yeh'

Varun Chakaravarthy credits THIS player for India’s memorable Asia Cup 2025 celebration after win over Pakistan

Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

Pakistan: 11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market

Who is Durga Nagpal? IAS officer fined Rs 1.63 crore for...; is married to IAS officer Abhishek Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'

Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led government to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China, will it upset India?

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led govt to buy fighter jets from China

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane is 'Raavan' in Sonam Bajwa's life, fans hails 'twisted' love story: 'Thamma ko takkar degi yeh'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brings Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane together in a passionate love story against the backdrop of politics.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane is 'Raavan' in Sonam Bajwa's life, fans hails 'twisted' love story: 'Thamma ko takkar degi yeh'
Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After making waves with shiddat wali mohabbat in Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshavardhan Rane is back with another prem kahani, this time with Sonam Bajwa. The trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is out, leaving the netizens impressed with the 'twisted' tale of romance. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has sizzling chemistry, good music, and a love-hate romance between the star-crossed lovers. 

Against the backdrop of politics, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hints at a passionate romance with the layers of betrayal and deceit. What impressed the netizens is the heavy dialoguebazzi between the two that is melodramatic, but not overboard. The trailer ends with Harshvardhan confronting Sonam, and saying, "Tum sabko kehti phirti ho na, ki main tumhari zindagi ka Raavan hoon. Toh itihaas ka main pehla Raavan hoon, jo Sita ko khudh ghar pe chhod ke aayega." This line stands out among the fans, and they're praising the intensity of the romantic drama.

Watch the trailer 

Soon, the trailer went viral, netizens shared their views on the internet, and called it a strong competitor to Thamma. The film is scheduled for Diwali release, which will be a straight clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's fantasy horror-drama. A netizen wrote, "'Itihas ka pehla ravan jo sita ko uske ghar chhorkar aayga,' what a dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane ka last dialogue ne sach mein dil chhoo liya. Can’t wait for 21st October!" One of the netizens wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane is on fire in this! The trailer gives only a glimpse, but it’s enough — this film is going to smash records and set new benchmarks. Can’t wait to see him conquer the big screen once again." One of the netizens wrote, "It's good to see that makers didn't reveal the story of the movie." Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be released in cinemas on October 21.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This 'vulgar' song of Madhuri Dixit was banned in TV and Radio, makers were dragged to court, ban was demanded for its..., still became...
This 'vulgar' song of Madhuri Dixit was banned in TV and Radio, ban was demanded
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'
Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal
Bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states to be held on Nov 11: Check list, counting dates here
Bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states to be held on Nov 11: Check list, co
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl shoe at CJI BR Gavai, reveals reason behind his actions: 'God made...'
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl shoe at CJI BR Gavai, reveals...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE