Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane is 'Raavan' in Sonam Bajwa's life, fans hails 'twisted' love story: 'Thamma ko takkar degi yeh'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brings Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane together in a passionate love story against the backdrop of politics.

After making waves with shiddat wali mohabbat in Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshavardhan Rane is back with another prem kahani, this time with Sonam Bajwa. The trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is out, leaving the netizens impressed with the 'twisted' tale of romance. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has sizzling chemistry, good music, and a love-hate romance between the star-crossed lovers.

Against the backdrop of politics, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hints at a passionate romance with the layers of betrayal and deceit. What impressed the netizens is the heavy dialoguebazzi between the two that is melodramatic, but not overboard. The trailer ends with Harshvardhan confronting Sonam, and saying, "Tum sabko kehti phirti ho na, ki main tumhari zindagi ka Raavan hoon. Toh itihaas ka main pehla Raavan hoon, jo Sita ko khudh ghar pe chhod ke aayega." This line stands out among the fans, and they're praising the intensity of the romantic drama.

Watch the trailer

Soon, the trailer went viral, netizens shared their views on the internet, and called it a strong competitor to Thamma. The film is scheduled for Diwali release, which will be a straight clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's fantasy horror-drama. A netizen wrote, "'Itihas ka pehla ravan jo sita ko uske ghar chhorkar aayga,' what a dialogue." Another netizen wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane ka last dialogue ne sach mein dil chhoo liya. Can’t wait for 21st October!" One of the netizens wrote, "Harshvardhan Rane is on fire in this! The trailer gives only a glimpse, but it’s enough — this film is going to smash records and set new benchmarks. Can’t wait to see him conquer the big screen once again." One of the netizens wrote, "It's good to see that makers didn't reveal the story of the movie." Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be released in cinemas on October 21.