Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date: Not Netflix; Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa film to start streaming on ZEE5 from...

Despite its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer horror comedy Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat became a surprise superhit and grossed over Rs 110 crore worldwide. The Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 26.
Starring Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as Adaa Randhawa in the leading roles, the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released in the cinemas on October 21 coinciding with Diwali. Last week several reports stated that the Milap Zaveri directorial will start streaming on Netflix from December 16.
However, now ZEE5 has confirmed that the movie will drop on its platform on December 26. The announcement poster was shared on its social media handles with the caption, "This Holiday Season, har gulaab mein ishq dikhega, aur uske kaanton mein Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat! EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Premieres 26th December, only on ZEE5."
Talking about the film's OTT release, Harshvardhan Rane said in a statement, "Vikramaditya is driven entirely by passion — he loves with all his heart and fights with everything he has. There's a raw madness and a surprising warmth within him. Seeing audiences respond so strongly in theatres was incredibly rewarding, and I’m excited for many more viewers to experience that intensity as the film premieres on ZEE5 this holiday season."
Sonam Bajwa added, "Adaa is strong, fearless and fiercely protective of her heart. But when love finds her, it unsettles her in ways she never imagined. Portraying her was an emotional journey, and the overwhelming response in theatres made it even more special. This year has been truly memorable with three Hindi releases, and I’m excited to end it on a high with the world digital premiere of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on ZEE5 this festive season."
Director Milap Zaveri shared, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was born from the idea that love, when taken to its extremes, can be both intoxicating and destructive. Seeing audiences connect so deeply with the film in theatres was incredibly gratifying. With its digital premiere on ZEE5, the story now reaches a much wider audience, allowing viewers to experience its passion, intensity, and emotional chaos in a more intimate, personal space this holiday season. We hope the movie reaches greater heights via its worldwide release on ZEE5."
Despite its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer horror comedy Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat became a surprise superhit. The film earned Rs 78 crore net in India and grossed Rs 110 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 25 crore. It also starred Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajesh Khera in key roles.
