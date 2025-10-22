Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: Despite stiff competition from Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane secures career-best opening, earns..

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released in limited screens, and despite facing stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane has surpassed the opening of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, Milap Zaveri-directed Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has proven to be an underdog that has surprised the trade. Deewaniyat is the second Bollywood movie released during the Diwali weekend. Despite competing directly with Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated Thamma, Deewaniyat attracted an audience and took a good opening at the box office.

Speaking about the day one collection of Deewaniyat, the movie almost missed securing a double-digit opening. However, the film is produced on a modest budget as compared to Thamma, and this makes the opening figures comparatively good. Sacnilk projected the day one box office figures of Deewaniyat, and it's certainly good news for Harshvardhan Rane. As per the tracking portal, Deewaniyat earned Rs 8.50 crores, becoming Harshvardhan Rane's career-best opening. Yes, Deewaniyat has surpassed Rane's iconic hit Sanam Teri Kasam opening. The 2016 film opened with only Rs 1.30. Years later, when the film was re-released, it opened on a better note, collecting Rs 4.25 crore.

Now Harshvardhan has broken his own record, and with the positive word of mouth, Deewaniyat is expected to perform better over the extended weekend. The film is expected to witness a drop due to working on Friday, but the film will surely witness a jump on Saturday and Sunday. As we reported earlier, the biggest strength of Deewaniyat is its controlled budget. If the movie could maintain its momentum, the film is expected to recover its Rs 20 crore budget in the first week itself. The film could be a plus, leaving several trade pundits shocked.

Speaking about the second Diwali release, Ayushmann's Thamma opened on a fantastic note. The fifth movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was expected to take a double-digit opening, and it didn't disappoint. As Sacnilk reported, Thamma earned Rs 24.50 crore opening, and it is expected to hit Rs 100 crore mark in the extended weekend itself.