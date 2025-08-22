Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

After the mega success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Harshvardhan Rane returns as a ghayal aashiq. His upcoming film on pyaar and dhokha with Sonam Bajwa leaves the internet divided

After getting long pending due at the box office with Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Harshvardhan Rane is back on the big screen with yet another love story. Just like STK, he returns as a possessive lover, but this time, there is no Mawra Hocane, but our own Punjabi kudi Sonam Bajwa. Harshvardhan and Sonam will be seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat, and the makers dropped its first teaser.

Set against a backdrop of politics, Harsh and Sonam's world is filled with passion, heartbreak and obsession, hinting at a gripping tale of romance, jealousy, anger and betrayal, with emotions running at their most intense. The movie marks the first time pairing of Sonam and Harsh, and they do have a spark. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat is another toote-hue-dil ki dastan, and despite being a run-of-the-mill idea, and giving a massive deja vu of Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor's love-hate drama from Raanjhanaa, the movie still leaves a mark in its first impression.



Netizens' review of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat

Soon after the teaser was released, several netizens shared their thoughts, and most of them were positive. "Sanam Teri Kasam wala Harshvardhan is sooo back. Omg chemistry, dialogues, songs, acting, gonna steal everyone's hearts." Another netizen wrote, "It took 9 long years for Harshvardhan to get this kind of romantic film after the much-loved Sanam Teri Kasam. Iss film ka music b crazy hone wala hai already can sense that with teaser which is terrific." One of the fans wrote, "Annkur and Sachin’s song in this movie is gonna steal your hearts, guys."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat will compete with Thama

Milap Zaveri's directorial will be a festive release, and it will be competing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama. Since Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled romantic drama has skipped the Diwali release. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat took the spot. The film will be released in cinemas on Diwali, October 21.