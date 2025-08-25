Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ek Chatur Naar trailer review: 'Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor', her cat-and-mouse game with Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses netizens

The director of Oh My God and 102 Not Out, Umesh Mehra, returns with a dark comedy- Ek Chatur Naar, and netizens are impressed with Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh unite for dark comedy Ek Chatur Naar, and the trailer has impressed the netizens. Directed by Umesh Mehra (director of Oh My God, 102 Not Out), the film promises to be a mix of madness, chaos, and comedy. The story revolves around a girl (Divya) from Lucknow who is grappling with financial difficulties and being pursued by recovery agents. In a bid to escape her troubles, she comes up with a clever plan to blackmail the fund consultant (Neil). He crosses paths with Divya Khosla's character, setting off an intriguing game of mystery and manipulation.

Netizens' reactions to Ek Chatur Naar 

Soon after the trailer was shared, several netizens praised the concept and called it a 'promising' comedy. A netizen wrote, "Brilliant..what a trailer..  I always underestimated Divya Khosla; she has truly given her best." Another netizen wrote, "Neil Nitin Mukesh. Most Underrated Actor of Bollywood. Definitely will watch with family." One of the netizens wrote, "Divya Khosla is way better than Janhvi Kapoor, yet she's underutilised." An internet user wrote, "If the screenplay balances wit with substance, this could be more than just a catchy title and become a layered social entertainer." Another internet user wrote, "Finally something interesting." One of the netizens wrote, "Divya Khosla's comeback was not on my 2025 wishlist. I am glad tho she's making a comeback."

The ensamble cast of Ek Chatur Naar

Apart from Divya and Neil, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma. Ek Chatur Naar is A Merry Go Round Studios Production by T-Series, and has been directed by Umesh Shukla, produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad. Ek Chatur Naar. The film will be released in cinemas on September 12. 

