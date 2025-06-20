Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official earlier this year. On his 60th birthday in March, he introduced her to the media during a celebration in Mumbai.

After a three-year break from the big screen, Aamir Khan is back with his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor hosted a special screening in Mumbai that saw him arrive with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, and his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan.

Walked hand-in-hand with girlfriend

At the venue, Aamir was seen walking in with Gauri, holding her hand as they approached the event. Azad soon joined them, holding Aamir’s other hand and smiling at the cameras. The three stood in front of the film’s poster for pictures. In the videos shared online by paparazzi, Aamir looked elegant in a cream sherwani, while Gauri wore a graceful green and blue saree. Azad looked smart in a navy-blue suit.

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also came out in support of her father. She attended the screening with her husband Nupur Shikhare. The family seemed to enjoy the evening, marking a big moment for Aamir as he steps back into films after a long gap.

Aamir and Gauri's growing public appearances

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official earlier this year. On his 60th birthday in March, he introduced her to the media during a celebration in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has been seen at various events and functions together. Before Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

About the film Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is considered a spiritual sequel to the much-loved Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach mentoring a group of children with special needs. The cast includes several newcomers, such as Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is an official remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and is set to hit theatres on June 20.