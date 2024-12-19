Kabir Bedi opened up about son Siddharth's suicide and said it was the biggest tragedy of his life.

Facing a child's severe mental health problem is incredibly difficult for any parent. Actor Kabir Bedi recently spoke about the painful loss of his son Siddharth, who struggled with schizophrenia.

While speaking to Digital Commentary, he said, “Mere bete Siddharth ki tragedy yeh thi ki woh bahut hi brilliant ladka tha. America ke sabse important information technology mein daakhil hue, aur phir unko schizophrenia diagnose kiya gaya (The tragedy of my son Siddharth was that he was an exceptionally brilliant boy. He got admitted to one of the most prestigious information technology programs in America, and then he was diagnosed with schizophrenia).

He goes on to mention a section from his autobiography, where he talked about the challenges he faced as a father. He mentioned, "Yeh chapter ho maine likha hai apni kitaab mein about the final months of Siddharth, ek story hai ek baap apne bete ko suicide karne se kaise rok raha hai. Ab aap sochne ki koshish kariye kya beeti hogi mujhmein (I have written a chapter in my book about the final months of Siddharth. It is a story of a father trying to stop his son from taking his own life. Now, try to imagine what I must have gone through)."

Kabir Bedi added, "Aur ant mein main yeh jung jeet nahi saka, aur yeh meri zindagi ki shayad sabse badi tragedy hai (And in the end, I could not win this battle, and this is perhaps the greatest tragedy of my life)."

His emotional story sheds light on the huge challenges parents face when supporting a child through a difficult mental health journey. This includes dealing with a maze of medical treatments, handling societal judgment, and coping with the deep feeling of helplessness that often comes with such situations.

