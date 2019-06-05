Eid Mubarak: Jacqueline Fernandez looks drop-dead gorgeous as she joins Salman Khan for party

It is time for Eid celebrations in B-Town. As per the norm, Salman Khan has thrown a party for his friends from the Hindi film industry. While we are yet to see more glam ladies join the party, but Jacqueline Fernandez has already arrived for the grand bash.

Salman Khan, who hosts a bash for his family and friends, was spotted at the balcony of Galaxy Apartments some time back. He greeted his fans with a wave and smile. Not only Salman, his parents Salma and Salim Khan were also spotted there, and he let them take the limelight for as long as they wanted.

Salman Khan then left back to his apartments, where he was preparing for the party. As per a norm every year, Salman Khan hosts a party for all the talents that he has discovered. Last year we saw Zaheer Iqbal of Notebook fame join the actor's party.

Like Salman, Shah Rukh Khan was also snapped greeting his fans with a wave and flying kiss. AbRam and David Letterman also joined the superstar in the small gesture for his fans. Since Salman and Shah Rukh are friends, it would be interesting to see if SRK joins Salman's party.

Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Iulia Vantur are few of the attendees who have been constantly attending Salman's Eid parties. After Jacqueline Fernandez, we now wait to see who will join the bash. Interestingly enough this year Salman Khan's Bharat released today. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with Salman.