Eid Mubarak: Did you spot Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan in a masjid near you?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan took cover while visiting a masjid on the occasion of Eid, but could they really hide themselves?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have become one of IT couples in Bollywood. On the occasion of Eid this year, the two, who are set to appear in Imtiaz Ali's next, which is tentatively titled Aaj Kal, took a picture of themselves outside a masjid (mosque).

Kartik Aaryan shared the photo of himself and Sara Ali Khan covered when they visited the mosque. Kartik covered his face with a handkerchief. Meanwhile Sara Ali Khan used a dupatta to cover her entire face. It however was not that difficult to recognize either of them. In fact any of you could have spotted Sara and Kartik together outside the masjid.

Sharing the photo, Kartik wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak'. Although the photo does not come much as a surprise since Kartik and Sara have been spending a lot of time and the gym and partying together, Sartik (Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan) fans still eagerly waiting for a picture of the two together.

Here, see Kartik's post:

Sara previously spent time cooking with mommy Amrita Singh. Similarly, it was all about spending time with family for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with AbRam and David Letterman, waved towards the fans and media and gave them a flying kiss. Meanwhile Salman Khan smiled to his fans from his balcony at Galaxy apartments and got his parents Salim and Salma Khan at the forefront. For Sonam Kapoor however it was more about the memories. She received beautiful Eidi from mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.