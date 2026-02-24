Eid 2026: Does actor Kareena Kapoor keep fast during Ramadan? This is what Saif Ali Khan's wife said

A video of Kareena Kapoor resurfaced on the internet, where she's discussing her take on observing fast on Ramzan. She and Saif Ali Khan also spoke about religious conversation.

The auspicious month of Ramzan has started, and Muslims across the world are observing fast (roze) before Eid. Even celebs are sharing their iftar, suhoor, and daily routines on social media. Amid Ramzan, an old video of Kareena Kapoor talking about fasting in Ramzan has resurfaced on Instagram, becoming a viral sensation again.

Kareena Kapoor on observing fast during Ramzan

A clip from a past event goes viral in which Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan (a Muslim family), was asked whether she keeps roze during Ramzan. Replying candidly, the Jab We Met actress said, "No, I am eating 24×7." The reporter further asked if she was t fasting. Kareena replied, "No, not at all. I have never done that in my life." The video has started a discussion in the comments, with several netizens stating that Kareena has never converted to Islam and continues to follow Hinduism. Many also felt the question was unnecessary, given her well-known stance on religion.

Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan's conversation into Islam

Kareena, who hailed from a Punjabi family, continues to follow her religion and has not converted to Islam despite her marriage to Saif Ali Khan. Often, she expressed respect for her husband’s faith while continuing to practise her own, building a secular environment for their children.

In an old interview with Mail Today, Saif clarified that religion was never a question among them. Khan doesn't believe in conversion for marriage and supported the Special Marriage Act, which allows couples of different faiths to marry without changing their religion. The Race actor said, “I would never want her to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion, really… it expects conversion. I don’t believe in that." In another interview with Hindustan Times, Saif addressed rumours about Kareena’s conversion and clarified, "People say she has converted. No, she hasn’t. These talks emotionally, intellectually and socially do not feature in our lives anywhere."