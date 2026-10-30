Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor depicts highs and lows, rollercoster ride of Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar with conviction, netizens react

With Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor returns to the big screen after Stree 2 with Chhava director Laxman Utekar, but will it be worth watching on the big screen? Read on to know more.

Eetha: Finally, the trailer for Eetha, and Shraddha Kapoor as the Lawani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is here to create another bang after the blockbuster success of Stree 2. The actress has returned to the screen after the 2024 horror-comedy blockbuster, and this time, she took on the most challenging role of her career.

What is Eetha?

Backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the musical drama draws inspiration from true events- the highs and lows of Vithabai's journey- with grand sets, colourful costumes, and powerful performances, the trailer introduces a world where the stage becomes a space for ambition, identity, and self-expression.

What works well for the Eetha trailer?

In this movie, Shraddha plays the titular character Eetha Bai, the lavani queen with a sense of determination and confidence, a character who seems unwilling to let societal expectations define her future. From her expressive mannerisms to her commanding stage presence, Shraddha offers a promising glimpse of a woman determined to make her talent count. The one-liners and dialogue do stand out, leaving a lasting impression. A particularly striking moment comes when Shraddha says, “Yeh sirf kapda nahi, abhimaan hai.” The dialogue, which translates to “This is not just clothing; it is pride,” underlines the emotional significance of the Nauvari saree as a symbol of dignity, cultural identity, and a connection to one’s roots. Ajay-Atul's music is another strong point of the movie. Being a musical drama, apt music was a necessity, and the music composer duo justified the hype.

Here's the trailer

How did the internet react to the Eetha trailer?

As soon as the Eetha trailer was dropped, it went viral instantly. Several netizens lauded Kapoor for effortlessly getting into the skin of Eethabai. A netizen wrote, "sab Marathi hai, Shraddha bhi half Marathi + Laxman Utekar ji + Ajay Atul. It's absolutely fire." Another netizen wrote, "You know the entire album is gonna be a banger when there's Ajay-Atul written in the credits." One of the netizens wrote, "Shraddha Is Real STREE. Woh Stree Hai Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai." Eetha will be released in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

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