Eetha teaser leaked online: Shraddha Kapoor looks stuning as Lavani legend Vithabai, fans say 'Stree is back'

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. It is set to release on August 28 and will clash at the box office with the much-awaited sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 led by Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

After the blockbuster success of the 2024 horror comedy Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Eetha. The teaser for the much-awaited film has leaked online and is going viral across social media. Originally attached to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2, which hit theatres on Friday, the first glimpse has sparked a wave of excitement, with fans praising Kapoor's striking screen presence and the film's visually captivating aesthetic. Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The leaked teaser opens with Shraddha Kapoor sporting a full-term baby bump, preparing to take the stage just moments after giving birth. It then traces Vithabai's remarkable journey, capturing her enduring love for the stage and the resilience that shaped her legacy.

Reacting to the teaser, several fans shared their excitement for Shraddha's sensational performance in Eetha. One fan wrote, "Just watched the teaser of Eetha and Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous! The visuals are stunning, the story has so much promise, and the world feels rich & captivating. This feels like it could be a career defining performance for her", while another added, "Peak beauty, peak expression, peak screen presence. Shraddha Kapoor, what on earth is this? Every frame from Eetha looks like a painting come to life. The Stree Is Back." "Oh my God, absolute goosebumps! Shraddha Kapoor, you were born to play this role", read another comment. A netizen shared, "What a screen presence, aura and acting. Shraddha Kapoor is nailing it is a massive understatement - she is absolutely owning the screen."

Eetha also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The Vithabai Narayangaonkar's biopic is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 28, arriving during the festive Raksha Bandhan weekend. Eetha will clash at the box office with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The comedy drama brings back the original cast of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Parvin Dabas. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath.

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