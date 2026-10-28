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Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor hints at playing dutiful daughter who considers her parents as Gods, trailer to be out on THIS date

Eetha was originally planned for the August 2026 release, but was postponed to avoid a clash with Yash's Toxic. The movie is finally releasing on December 4, 2026.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor hints at playing dutiful daughter who considers her parents as Gods, trailer to be out on THIS date
A poster of Eetha (Image source: Instagram)
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After breaking the box office records with Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is returning to the big screen after two years with Eetha. The makers have dropped a new poster announcing the trailer reveal and the new release date of the film. Originally, Eetha was supposed to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026. But to avoid a direct clash with Yash's Toxic, the movie got pushed to December 4, 2026. 

When will the trailer of Eetha be out? 

On Wednesday, the makers dropped a new poster from the film, featuring Shraddha as the titular character, legendary Marathi Lavani and Tamasha folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The theatrical trailer of the film will be revealed on Friday, October 30, with a grand event in Mumbai. In the poster, Shraddha is seen holding a musical anklet, covering half of her face, and looking straight into the camera. The caption of the post dropped a major hint about Shraddha's character journey and the emotional base of the film. Describing Shraddha's Eetha, the caption says, "Ghungroo jiski puja aur maay-baap jiske bhawaan, Eetha! Us toofan ka naam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor vs Akshay Kumar 2.0

With Eetha releasing on December 4, it will be a straight clash with Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee's untitled directorial. Earlier, even Prabhas' Fauzi was scheduled for a first-week December release. But now Fauzi will be releasing on March 19, 2027. Eetha will be competing with an Akshay Kumar-starrer. This reminds us of Stree 2 vs Akshay's Khel Khel Mein, where the latter suffered a huge defeat and major losses at the box office. It will be interesting to see who will win or lead the new race, Shraddha or Akshay? Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar, who's returning as director after the blockbuster Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna in the primary roles.

 Also read: Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holy sh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English

 

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