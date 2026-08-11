Eetha new release date: Shraddha Kapoor avoids clash with Yash's Toxic, to now face Prabhas, Akshay Kumar at box office

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has avoided clash with Yash-led Toxic and has been postponed by over three months. The Laxman Utekar directorial will now release on December 4 and clash with Prabhas' pan-India period actioner Fauzi and Akshay Kumar's yet-untitled action-comedy film by Anees Bazmee.

Two years after the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Laxman Utekar's Eetha. The upcoming film is a biopic on the life of legendary Marathi Lavani and Tamasha folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Eetha was earlier scheduled to release on August 28, 2026, and was set for a box office clash with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which hits theatres on August 26. However, Eetha was subsequently reported to have been delayed. The makers have now officially unveiled its new release date. Starring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Eetha has been pushed by more than three months and will now arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Eetha makers announce December release

Announcing the new release date, the makers said in a press release, "After the teaser broke all records, the team behind EETHA is back with great news for cinema lovers. Directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, with music by Ajay-Atul, and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Eetha promises to bring a spirited new story to the big screen this December." The statement further read, “Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh…EETHA! Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations are all set for audiences to get ready for EETHA, as the much-awaited film arrives on the big screen on December 4, 2026.”

Shraddha Kapoor vs Prabhas vs Akshay Kumar

With its new release date, Eetha is now heading towards another potentially massive box office clash. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer will face Prabhas' pan-India Telugu period actioner Fauzi, which is scheduled to release on December 3. Adding to the competition is Akshay Kumar's yet-untitled action-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna. The film is also slated to hit cinemas on December 4. With three high-profile releases arriving within a span of just two days, it remains to be seen whether the three-way clash goes ahead as planned or if one of the films eventually opts for a different release date.

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