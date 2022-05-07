Eesha Deol, Govinda groove to Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, video goes viral

Credit: Govinda/Instagram

Bollywood actor Govinda's dance videos often go viral on social media. Netizens love copying him, he has a huge fan following for his dance moves. The actor has now dropped another dance video with actress Esha Deol.

In the video, Govinda and Esha can be seen grooving to the famous song Aap Je Aa Jane Se. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It’s a dream come true to dance with the Dream Girls daughter. The Dhoom Girl! @imeshadeol With the OG himself @govinda_herono1 What a pleasure to dance with you.”

Watch:

Esha Deol has also commented on the video and wrote, “Thank you my hero no 1 forever @govinda_herono1 ji . What a pleasure dancing with you.” The video is going viral on social media. One of the fans wrote, “Hero no.1 forever.” Another mentioned, “Dil bahlata hai Mera aapke a jaane se.” The third person mentioned, “Omg so beautiful it's amazing morning for me to seeing you.”

Earlier, Govinda appeared on the sets of India’s Got Talent where he grooved to his popular song Prem Jaal Mein Phas Gayi Main Toh from the film Jis Desh mein Ganga Rehta Hai. Apart from Govina, Karisma will also appeared in the show. Govinda and Karisma recreated their magic grooving the song sung by Sonu Nigam bringing back the memories of the 1990s. Talking about 'Hero No. 1', the comedy film was inspired by the 1972 comedy-drama film 'Bawarchi' starring the legendary late Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, which in itself is a remake of the 1966 Bengali classic 'Galpo Holeo Satti'.

Apart from the two main leads, Hero No. 1 had a large ensemble of talented actors such as Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Shakti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Anil Dhawan, and Tiku Talsania.