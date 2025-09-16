Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate has called former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the betting platform 1xBet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in an alleged illegal online betting app linked money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

Uthappa (39), Singh (43) and Sood (52) have been asked to depose during the next week and get recorded their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the officials said.

While Uthappa has been asked to depose on September 22, Singh has been called on September 23 followed by Sood on September 24, they said. ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app caseThe federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks as part of this investigation. It also has recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty in this case on Monday.

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, the sources said. The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes. According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry.

The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

