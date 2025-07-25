Ed Sheeran thanks Arijit Singh for teaching him how to sing in Punjabi in special version of Sapphire: 'Love his voice, tone, flow, rhythm'

Releasing the special version of Sapphire, Ed Sheeran recalled how he made it with Arijit Singh and said, "It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career and it was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song but the beginning of something bigger."

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh have released a special version of Sapphire. The Grammy winner said that he loves this version of the song and it's the one he listens to every morning with his daughters because he loves the Tum Hi Ho singer's voice. Sheeran said, "One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see Arijit for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire."

The Perfect singer shared that it was a "24 hour trip, and it felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a five-and-a-half-hour drive after we landed, we arrived, and Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. We talked, ate, and drank coffee. Then, once we were in the studio, he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar. We then went on a late night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijit's bike and my dad on the back of his securities'. We listened to a prayer by the river and talked about music. It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career and it was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song but the beginning of something bigger."

Heaping praise on Arijit, Sheeran added, "I love this version of the song; it's the one I listen to every morning with my daughters because I love Arijits voice, tone, flow and rhythm. I hope you feel the same way I do about it. Thank you, Arijit, for your time, grace and talent."

With the new release seeing Arijit sing a verse in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi and a chorus in English, and Sheeran sing a chorus in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The result is a blissful cross-cultural fusion of languages and cultures, adorning the song's celebration of love. Sapphire is a part of Ed Sheeran's new album Play, that will release on September 12.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Sarzameen, Hunter 2, Rangeen, latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar