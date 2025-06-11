Ed Sheeran shared that he first discovered Arijit Singh’s music through the Bollywood film Aashiqui 2.

Global music star Ed Sheeran recently shared his admiration for Bollywood and Tollywood cinema, saying that emotional love stories like Aashiqui 2 are rare these days. He also revealed that it was after watching Aashiqui 2 that he first reached out to singer Arijit Singh.

Just a few days ago, Ed posted a video on Instagram featuring his new song Sapphire, which includes vocals by Arijit Singh and a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. In the post, he also spoke about his growing friendship with Arijit, highlighting their creative bond.

Ed Sheeran shared that he first discovered Arijit Singh’s music through the Bollywood film Aashiqui 2, saying, “I first became aware of @arijitsingh's music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie.”

One surprised fan commented, “Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqui 2 (sic).” Ed responded warmly, “Why not? I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies, no one makes movies like that, I love it.”

A screenshot of Ed Sheeran’s reply to the fan, where he expressed his love for Bollywood and Tollywood films, has now gone viral across social media platforms. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the global music icon genuinely engaging with Indian cinema and expressing admiration for films like Aashiqui 2.

Ed Sheeran has long admired the vibrancy and energy of Bollywood, often speaking about how deeply music is integrated into Indian cinema. He once shared his fascination with the way songs are an essential part of storytelling in Indian films.

Over the years, Ed has shown a genuine connection with the industry, from attending star-studded parties with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to dancing alongside Armaan Malik. He has also expressed interest in collaborating with more Indian artists.

On June 10, Ed posted a heartwarming clip on Instagram showing Arijit Singh singing the Punjabi verse from their song Sapphire while driving Ed through the narrow streets of his hometown in West Bengal—capturing a simple yet special moment between the two musicians.

He said, "He was playing in London, so I went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show. I played him an early version of Sapphire in the dressing room, and he instantly had ideas for instruments and melodies. We then were pen pals over email for a bit, until I was in India for tour. I said to him, we should finish this in person, and he said, please come to my home town so I can show you my home and culture (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sapphire has become an instant hit, winning hearts and topping music charts ever since Ed Sheeran released it. The song’s unique blend of Ed’s signature style with Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals has struck a chord with listeners across the globe.