Bollywood

Bollywood

ED conducts raid at Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain's residence in connection with money laundering case

The raid was conducted on February 9, 2021, the day Rajiv Kapoor passed away.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

Raj Kapoor's grandson and Rami Jain-Manoj Jain's son Armaan Jain was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The raid was undertaken on Tuesday that is February 9, 2021. It's the same day when Armaan's uncle and actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away. The raid lasted for about two and a half hours at his residence in Mumbai's Altamount road area. 

Armaan was summoned in connection with the Tops Grup case which is being investigated by the agency. As per reports, Jain is a close friend to Vihang Sarnaik, the son of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Vihang is being probed in the case by ED currently and Armaan's name cropped up.

ED had conducted a raid at Pratap Sarnaik's office in Mumbai in November 2020. Along with Vihang, Pratap's younger son Purvesh was also called for questioning by ED. 

Armaan stays with his parents Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, wife Anissa Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai. Reports have it, Rima was excused by ED to leave for Kapoor residence on hearing upon her brother Rajiv's death. However, Armaan and his wife joined the family after the raid was completed. 

Meanwhile, talking about Armaan, he made his acting debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The actor tied the knot with Anissa in 2019, in Mumbai. 

