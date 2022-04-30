ED attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez /Instagram

In the extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth Rs 7.27 crore. Fixed deposits of Rs 7.12 crore are among the assets connected to Jacqueline Fernandez, according to PTI.



According to India Today, Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline presents worth Rs 5.71 crore using the extorted money, according to the ED. He had also provided close family members of Jacqueline money totalling roughly 173,000 US dollars and around 27,000 Australian dollars.

Sukesh is currently embroiled in a five-year-old cheating scandal involving TTV Dhinakaran, a politician. On April 4, the ED placed him under arrest in connection with the matter.

Sukesh was arrested by the ED last year for impersonating officials from the Home Ministry and the Law Ministry to extort Rs 215 crore from a Delhi businessman's wife. The ED had called her for questioning in connection with Sukesh's case. In October 2021, Jacqueline stood in front of the ED and was interrogated for seven hours.

Sukesh sent Jacqueline Fernandez expensive gifts worth over Rs 10 crore, according to the case's charge sheet.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’. It was not a theatrical release and was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in September 2021. Her upcoming films include action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' and the action-adventure drama ‘Ram Setu’. In both these films, she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Rohit Shetty's comedy ‘Cirkus’ in her kitty opposite Ranveer Singh.