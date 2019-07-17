Eager to watch Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Saaho'? The wait may have just got longer!

The audiences were eager to see Prabhas in a full-fledged role in a Hindi movie. The Baahubali actor has been leaving little surprises for his fans with his upcoming movie Saaho. His co-star Shraddha Kapoor helped Prabhas learn Hindi for the film, while he helped Shraddha out in Tamil and Telugu versions.

The movie was slated to release for Independence Day, with Mission Mangal and Batla House. However on Tuesday night some rumours started floating in about Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho being postponed to August 30. There is no confirmation on the new release date, if there is any.

However a source informed The Hans India that there is some delay in VFX output. "A particular sequence in the movie requires heavy VFX shots and the team is already working on it but they are not sure of delivering the output in time if the release date is 15th August," stated the report, also adding that there might be some clarity on the matter within two-three days.

Another reason for the rumours of postponement floating is to give way amidst too many movie release. Not only Mission Mangal and Batla House (and of course, Sacred Games 2), even South Indian films like Ranarangam and Evaru are slated to release on August 15. It thus appears that the makers of Saaho might come on a later day either due to delay in VFX work or to have maximum benefit of release.