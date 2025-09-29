Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol set to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort Ramlila

Bobby Deol will join the Dussehra 2025 celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort, participating in the traditional Ravana Dahan on October 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol set to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort Ramlila
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to mark Dussehra 2025 with a grand celebration at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. The actor will take part in the traditional Ravana Dahan, bringing the festive spirit alive as devotees witness the burning of the effigy.

It is being reported that Bobby has accepted an invitation from the Luv Kush Ramlila committee to participate in the symbolic slaying of Ravana’s effigy at Delhi’s Red Fort ground on October 2. According to a statement from the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, the ‘Animal’ actor shared his excitement at being part of the iconic tradition that honors the victory of good over evil.

In a video message shared with the organizers, Bobby Deol expressed his excitement, saying, “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hoon... Toh milte hain Dussehra par.”

Speaking to media, the organizers informed that they are coordinating with Bobby’s team on logistics and rehearsal schedules to ensure the sequence aligns seamlessly with the event’s meticulously planned program. Security and fire-safety personnel are said to be on high alert.

Last year, the cast and crew of ‘Singham Again’, including Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, took part in the Dussehra ceremony featuring the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.” During the promotions of the show, the ‘Soldier’ actor spoke about his friendship of three decades with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bobby told IANS, “The kind of person Shah Rukh is, that's the reason why he is where he is today. He's very grounded, and he's a very family-oriented man. The only thought I'm sure that keeps him going is that he wants to be there for his family, and I think that's the similarity every parent has. But besides that, we've never been really in touch with each other all throughout these 30 years, but yeah, whenever we meet, it doesn't feel like we're meeting after a long time.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

