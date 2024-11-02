Arjun Kapoor has played the character of Danger Lanka, a mobster and a dreaded killer, in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. However, actor and stand-up comedian Arya Babbar has a different take on the role.

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again has hit the theatres and it’s running to packed houses. The film boasts of a huge star-cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and a cameo by Salman Khan. Among the major actors is also Arjun Kapoor who has played the villain in the film.

Arjun’s character in the film is called Danger Lanka aka Zubair. He is a mobster, terrorist and a dreaded murderer. In the film, which has direct references to the Ramayana, Arjun’s role is believed to be based on the Ravana’s character from the epic. He kidnaps Avani (Kareena) and takes her to Sri Lanka where Singham (Ajay) comes to rescue his wife. This is also a plot from the Ramayana.

However, actor and stand-up comedian Arya Babbar has a unique take on Arjun’s casting as the main villain in Singham Again. In a video clip where he is performing in front of a room full of audiences, he says Arjun has been cast in the role because of a bizarre similarity. He says, “It’s been said that it’s wrong casting, but no, in my opinion it’s the perfect casting. What was Ravana’s character? He was someone who snatches somebody else’s wife.”

The audience starts to clap and jeering at this point because Arya leaves his sentence mid-way in anticipation of the crowd’s reaction.

It’s an indirect dig at Arjun who was in a relationship with Malaika Arora, who was married to actor Arbaaz Khan. There was a rumour which suggested Arjun entered in a relationship with Malaika when she was already married to Arbaaz.

Many may find the joke in a bad taste but usually some liberties are taken in the world of stand-up comedies.

READ | Singham Again review: Ajay Devgn headlines Rohit Shetty's biggest actioner