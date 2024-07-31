Twitter
Bollywood

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

Tusshar Kapoor talks about Dus June Kii Raat and reveals if he believes in 'panauti' in real life.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive
Tusshar Kapoor (Image credit: Instagram)
Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Dus June Kii Raat is all set to premiere on JioCinema on August 4, 2024. Set against the backdrop of the quaint town of Raniganj, this series promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour and suspense. 

The series follows 'Panauti' Bhagyesh, a man known for his incredibly bad luck in Raniganj. Born on the tragic day his father died, Panauti's string of misfortunes has led to the closure of his father's beloved single-screen theater. Determined to revive his father’s legacy, Panauti dreams of reopening the theater. His journey is filled with unexpected twists and uproarious situations, taking him through a series of hilarious and heartwarming escapades. 

Recently, Tusshar Kapoor interacted with DNA and shared insights about his film and personal experiences. On being asked if in real life he belive in 'panauti' (considering something or someone lucky), the actor replied, "I believe, but I don't feel like scumming to any of that ever because I do believe in destiny, I do believe in destiny, I do believe in Karma, I do believe in hard work. I believe prayer, good karma, and hard work can definitely change your destiny, and luck. So yeah, I believe in it but in a more positive manner, in a more proactive manner but not in a manner where you feel like being defeated." 

When asked if he believes in the vibe of a person, Tusshar Kapoor replied, "Yes, of course, of course. Sometimes we meet people and when you enter a room, you can feel the vibe is different. Some people have a very positive vibe, while others may have a cluttered vibe. There are all kinds of experiences – good, bad, toxic, refreshing, angry – when we interact with different people. We also radiate different vibes to others. Not everyone gets along because the vibes don't always match. You can't see it, but you can feel it."

Dus June Kii Raat blends humor and suspense under the direction of Tabrez Khan and the creative vision of Ektaa Kapoor at ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. With a colorful cast and laugh-out-loud moments, Panauti and his cousin Battu's quest for love and luck promises a rollercoaster of comedy and excitement.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
