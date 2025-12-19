FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...

Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a clean family entertainer that needs encouragement at the box office. The unusual pair and their chemistry, blended with simple humour, will leave you surprised.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...
Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry in Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Star cast: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Choudhary, Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani

Runtime: 2 hr 10 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 3 stars 

Durlabh Prasad (Sanjay Mishra), a widower in his mid-50s, who runs a salon and lives in Banaras with his brother-in-law Ram Manch Prasad (Shrikant Verma) and his son Murli (Vyom Yadav). The Prasads' home looks incomplete without a woman. Later, Murli falls in love with Mehak (Pallak Lalwani), but her influential businessman father, Braj Narayan Bharti (Pravin Singh Sisodiya), puts forward a strange condition before their marriage: Durlabh Prasad must remarry and bring a woman into the house. 

In this quest, Durlabh meets Babita Devi (Mahima Choudhary), and their eyes sparkled. Will Murli be able to find a suitable woman for his father? Will Durlabh and Babita's relationship graduate into marriage, despite societal and family pressure? This forms the basic crux of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, leaving you surprised and entertained with genuine. 

It's said that you should never judge a book by its cover, which is applicable to this film as well. The lack of promotions, unimpressive posters, and an underwhelming trailer have done an injustice to this family entertainer, which certainly delivers more than it promises. Durlabh Prasad is not just a rom-com, but an emotional family drama that seemingly balances the genre without going overboard. The biggest problem with Durlabh Prasad is the unawareness of the movie. Literally, there is no buzz of the film, and the Dhurandhar wave has made it more difficult for the film to survive. 

Speaking about performances, Sanjay Mishra is the film’s biggest strength. He plays Durlabh Prasad with warmth, humour and quiet emotion, making the character instantly likeable. Mahima Choudhary lends grace and maturity to Babita Devi, and the two share a pleasant, understated chemistry. Vyom Yadav is sincere as Murli, while Pallak Lalwani looks elegant and fits her role well. Shrikant Verma adds light humour as the brother-in-law, and Pravin Singh Sisodiya does justice to his strict, image-conscious character.

Siddhant Raj Singh’s writing and direction keep the story rooted and relatable, even though the first half feels slightly dull and tends to lose momentum at times, making you feel disinterested at times. However, the film finds its footing in the second half, where the emotions land better, and the narrative becomes more engaging. Banaras is also a character. The ghats, narrow lanes and everyday rhythm of Varanasi are captured beautifully, adding a strong sense of place. 

On the downside, the music is dull and largely forgettable, with no song that really stays with you. The romantic track between Vyom and Pallak often feels forced and ends up becoming a mood killer rather than adding emotional depth. Also, the near-absence of promotions is a big drawback and may seriously affect the film’s reach at the box office.

Overall, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi is a simple, clean, heartfelt family drama. It may not be perfect, but strong performances and emotional honesty make it a pleasant watch—especially for viewers who enjoy rooted, family-oriented stories.

