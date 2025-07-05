'During our love scenes I could see...': Rekha recalls Jaya Bachchan's reaction after watching..., reveals why Amitabh Bachchan decided not to work with her anymore

Back in 1978, when Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released, the actress claimed that she witnessed Jaya Bachchan crying while watching her intimate scenes with Amitabh Bachchan.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in multiple hit films over the years and have always garnered appreciation for their onscreen chemistry; however, in 1970, rumours of a potential romance between the two were at an all-time high, grabbing headlines and potentially affecting their personal lives. While Amitabh Bachchan has always maintained a dignified silence whenever it has come to his relationship with Rekha, either onscreen or offscreen, Rekha has often spoken about it in several interviews. Back in 1978, when Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released, the actress claimed that she witnessed Jaya Bachchan crying while watching her intimate scenes with Amitabh Bachchan.

Did Jaya Bachchan cry while watching Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's intimate scenes?

In a throwback interview with Stardust magazine, Rekha once made a sensational remark, claiming that she saw tears rolling down Jaya Bachchan's eyes while watching the film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Rekha was quoted as saying, "Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face."

Why did Amitabh Bachchan stop working with Rekha?

Rekha also mentioned that after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was over, she overheard rumours of Amitabh Bachchan not wanting to work with her anymore. She said, "A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he had made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me."

What was Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's last film together?

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, for the last time, starred together in Silsila, which was released in 1981, co-starring Jaya Bachchan.

