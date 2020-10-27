'During lockdown I felt the void even more': Mandira Bedi opens up on adopting 4-year-old Tara

On the occasion of Dussehra 2020, Mandira Bedi and husband Rraj Kaushal announced the arrival of their daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal. The couple adopted their daughter in July this year and formally announced the happy news to the world after completing all legal formalities. They shared a happy photo and Mandira wrote, "She has come to us like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit with eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir."

During an interaction with The Times of India, Mandira stated, "Until the legal formalities are completed, one is not supposed to make it public. When a child comes home, he/she is considered to be in foster care for the first month; the legal procedures begin after that. However, since the courts were shut, we had to wait."

Bedi further spoke about the whole formalities. She shared, "We had applied for adoption three years ago, but it was during the lockdown that I felt the void even more. So, I revisited my adoption application (filed before the Central Adoption Resource Authority). We realised that our wait has been long as we had mentioned a preference for three states from where we would have liked to adopt."

Mandira added, "We were looking for an older child since we didn’t want too much of an age gap between her and Vir (the couple’s nine-year-old son). However, nobody matched the criteria. So, we were advised to extend our search across India. Within a week, we found Tara in a place near Jabalpur."