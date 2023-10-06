Duranga 2 teaser: Hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense as Amit Sadh leads charge in new season with Gulshan, Drashti

The teaser of Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami, and Gulshan Devaiah's Duranga 2 leaves fans excited.

Duranga, a web series starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami is a remake of the Korean series Flower of Evil. After leaving the fans intrigued with the first season, the makers have now released the teaser of the second season and left fans excited. This time other than Gulshan and Dhristi, Amit Sadh will also be seen leading the charge.

On Thursday, the makers of Duranga shared the teaser of the second season. In the teaser, Gulshan Devaiah is seen questioning his existence and Drashti Dhami’s hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense and Amit Sadh’s character brings intriguing twists to the second season. Releasing the teaser, the makers wrote, “The hunt for the Sarangwadi killer is still not over, and what if we said it's about to get more intense!”

Netizens shared their excitement about the upcoming season of the series. One of the comments read, “waiting for this masterpiece.” Another wrote, “Inspector Ira is going to burn things again. Drashti, you are beyond amazing.” Another wrote, “Amit Sadh you are a true gem. You just burned the teaser.” Another wrote, “The excitement this teaser gave, is just (fire emoji). It’s hard to wait for long now.”

Amit Sadh who had a cameo in the first season and is now going to lead in the second season, talked about his role in the web series and told Outlook, “Portraying the complexity and depth of Sammit's psychosis was indeed a challenge that I fully embraced. To authentically capture the character's inner world, I dedicated considerable time to researching real-life cases of individuals with similar traits.”

The actor added, “This research allowed me to delve into the intricacies of his mental state, enabling me to convey the turmoil within him convincingly. However, immersing myself so deeply into Sammit's disturbed psyche had its personal challenges. There were moments when the character's darkness felt unnerving, even to me. It's a journey that actors often undertake, where the lines between the character and oneself can become blurred.”

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Pradeep Sarkar, and Aijaz Khan, the series is written by Charudutt Acharya and Goldie Bhel and follows the story of Sammit and Ira. Ira begins investigating multiple murders by the suspected accomplice of a serial killer, and this leads her to discover some revelations about her husband's twisted past. The release date of the second season is yet to be announced.