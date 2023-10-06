Duranga 2 teaser: Hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense as Amit Sadh leads charge in new season with Gulshan, Drashti

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Duranga 2 teaser: Hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense as Amit Sadh leads charge in new season with Gulshan, Drashti

The teaser of Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami, and Gulshan Devaiah's Duranga 2 leaves fans excited.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Duranga, a web series starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami is a remake of the Korean series Flower of Evil. After leaving the fans intrigued with the first season, the makers have now released the teaser of the second season and left fans excited. This time other than Gulshan and Dhristi, Amit Sadh will also be seen leading the charge. 

On Thursday, the makers of Duranga shared the teaser of the second season. In the teaser, Gulshan Devaiah is seen questioning his existence and Drashti Dhami’s hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense and Amit Sadh’s character brings intriguing twists to the second season. Releasing the teaser, the makers wrote, “The hunt for the Sarangwadi killer is still not over, and what if we said it's about to get more intense!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Netizens shared their excitement about the upcoming season of the series. One of the comments read, “waiting for this masterpiece.” Another wrote, “Inspector Ira is going to burn things again. Drashti, you are beyond amazing.” Another wrote, “Amit Sadh you are a true gem. You just burned the teaser.” Another wrote, “The excitement this teaser gave, is just (fire emoji). It’s hard to wait for long now.”

Amit Sadh who had a cameo in the first season and is now going to lead in the second season, talked about his role in the web series and told Outlook, “Portraying the complexity and depth of Sammit's psychosis was indeed a challenge that I fully embraced. To authentically capture the character's inner world, I dedicated considerable time to researching real-life cases of individuals with similar traits.” 

The actor added, “This research allowed me to delve into the intricacies of his mental state, enabling me to convey the turmoil within him convincingly. However, immersing myself so deeply into Sammit's disturbed psyche had its personal challenges. There were moments when the character's darkness felt unnerving, even to me. It's a journey that actors often undertake, where the lines between the character and oneself can become blurred.”

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Pradeep Sarkar, and Aijaz Khan, the series is written by Charudutt Acharya and Goldie Bhel and follows the story of Sammit and Ira. Ira begins investigating multiple murders by the suspected accomplice of a serial killer, and this leads her to discover some revelations about her husband's twisted past. The release date of the second season is yet to be announced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE