Dunki: Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's film

Taapsee Pannu-Shah Rukh Khan

Taapsee Pannu is on cloud-9 as she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Currently, the actress is geared up with the release of Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu. While promoting her next release, Taapsee is sharing her joy of earning Hirani's film on the basis of her hard work and merit.

While speaking to Indian Express, the Pink star asserted that she's glad to bag film without any push or recommendations from any external source, "I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did.” Although Pannu is excited to work with SRK, she hopes not to mess up on the great opportunity. "I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching (Shah Rukh Khan’s) his films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up." Dunki is scheduled for December 2023 release, and the film is expected to go on floors this year-end.

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The sportsperson is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, making over 10,000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon. The message of 'nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film will hit cinemas on July 15.