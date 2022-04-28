Dunki: Taapsee Pannu opens up on starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's film

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's next social drama titled Dunki. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2023, just three days before Christmas next year. Now, in an interview, the Badla actress has shared her excitement about working on the film and starring opposite the Pathaan actor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress has said that it is probably the biggest project that she has received and she even accepts that she doesn't know if it can get bigger than this for her. She even added that she couldn't believe that she is a part of Dunki until she reported on the set and after its first day of the shoot.

When Taapsee, who has shot for almost days of Dunki as she said in the interview, was asked about her experience of working with the Swades actor, she said to the media portal, "With Shah Rukh sir, what I was most looking forward to spend that time off-screen with him, where I can just sit in chat with him, because I love his personality beyond his films as well — the wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he’s gone through in those decades of creating what he has created.”



When the film was announced on April 19, the Thappad actress had quoted famous dialogues from SRK and Hirani's films in a tweet as she had written, "Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaaho toh poori kaynaat tumhein usse milaane mein lag jaati hai" (in hindi) cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage (in hindi) but finally “All is Well”.



Apart from Dunki, Taapsee will be seen in the biopic of Mitahli Raj titled Shabaash Mithu, horror film Blurr, science fiction thriller Dobaaraa, and romantic comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.