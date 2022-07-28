Search icon
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's photo leaked from sets of Rajkumar Hirani's film

The most recent leaked photo from the sets of Dunki shows Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu on the streets of London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Image source: @kunalthakur6171/Instagram

Even though Dunki is slated to release next year around Christmas, it has become one of the most awaited Bollywood films as it sees Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with one of the most successful film directors Rajkumar Hirani, known for delivering blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and the Munnabhai series, for the first time.

Taapsee Pannu stars as the leading lady in the social comedy reportedly based on the issue of immigration. On July 28, Thursday, a leaked photo from the sets of the film in London surfaced online and has gone viral across the internet. Both the actors are seen in casual outfits in the picture clicked on the streets of the English capital.

Around ten days back, another photo from the film's sets in London was leaked in which the Swades actor was seen in a checkered shirt partially tucked in and his team was visible around him, but Taapsee was not seen in the earlier photo. And thus, the recent photo shows Taapsee's first look from Dunki.

Before Dunki releases on December 22, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has two major releases next year. The first of these is the actioner Pathaan slated to hit theatres on January 25 next year. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years as his last release Zero came out in 2018.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara opposite SRK in the lead. The superstar attended her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram recently.

The Rajkumar Hirani film will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, whose exact release date hasn't been announced but the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been confirmed to come out on Christmas next year.

