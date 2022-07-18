Search icon
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's photo from Rajkumar Hirani directorial sets leaked

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki was announced in April with an endearing video showing fun banter between the superstar and the filmmaker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Jagatjit/Instagram

Online sources have revealed what appears to be Shah Rukh Khan's first look from the movie Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani and the actor are collaborating for the first time. Taapsee Pannu also appears in the eagerly anticipated project, while Vicky Kaushal reportedly has a role. A photo of SRK from the set has surfaced online as he is currently filming in London.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared messy in the image, which has since been posted by fan accounts, while he waited for the shot. Shah Rukh was sporting a plaid shirt that was just partially tucked in. The team was around the actor. Raju Hirani and Taapsee were not visible in the image.

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki was announced in April with an endearing video showing fun banter between the superstar and the filmmaker. But now, the film has run into trouble as its DOP aka cinematographer Amit Roy has quit the film citing 'creative differences' with Hirani.

Talking to ETimes, Amir Roy confirmed the news and said, "Yes, I am not doing Dunki anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

The cinematographer, who has worked on films like Love Aaj Kal (2020), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Sarkar (2005), and Sarkar Raj (2008), added to the portal, "It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in Sanju for Hirani - the Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision." He even added that his scenes will be retained in the film.

 

