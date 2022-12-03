Search icon
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on film's story, says 'in English, my film would be called Donkey..'

Shah Rukh Khan characterized his upcoming movie Dunki as the "story of those who wish to come back home" in a recent interview

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan characterized his upcoming movie Dunki as the "story of those who wish to come back home" in a recent interview. The Saudi Arabian filming of Dunki's schedule was recently completed by the actor. Shah Rukh attempted to explain the premise of the movie and its title without giving away too much. 

Shah Rukh told The Deadline, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.” 

Shah Rukh's first film with Rajkumar as a director and Taapsee as a co-star is Dunki. Shah Rukh discussed Dunki in an interview while he was in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the Red Sea International Film Festival. 

He added, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.” 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's presence left Sharon Stone speechless, Basic Instinct star's reaction to Pathaan goes viral

In December of next year, Dunki is expected to be released. In 2023, Shah Rukh has an excellent filmography. He also has the action movie Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, in addition to Dunki. He also has Jawan, a forthcoming action movie directed by Atlee that also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. 

