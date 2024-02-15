Twitter
Dunki OTT release: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is set to release on OTT.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan ended 2023 with his super hit comedy-drama Dunki which marked his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film received a positive response from the audience and for those who missed it in theatres, the film is set for its OTT release. 

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the latest film of King Khan, Dunki, on service today, making it available to Shah Rukh Khan fans around the globe! Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant wrote, "Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heart-breaking answers to the challenges faced by its characters. Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally’’

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment sections. One of the comments read, "Best Valentine gift ever. I was waiting for this." Another wrote, "Best film of 2023. finally, the wait is over." Another comment read, "Valentine's Day surprise from SRK." Another user wrote, "What a surprise." 

Rajkumar Hirani's family drama Dunki shares the story of 4 friends who take the illegal route to reach the UK to earn money for their families and improve their financial conditions. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The film received a positive response and despite its clash with Salaar, it collected Rs 454 crore worldwide at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix.

